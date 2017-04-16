Crime

April 16, 2017 7:50 AM

Wrong-way driver on I-5 hits oncoming vehicle, injures driver, troopers say

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

A wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 was detained on suspicion of vehicular assault after hitting another vehicle early Sunday just south of Lakewood, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 4:39 a.m., troopers received a call of a car headed south in the northbound lanes of I-5 at the Berkeley Avenue exit, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.

Two miles later, the driver hit a vehicle coming the proper way near the exit for the Joint Base Lewis-McChord main gate, Bova said. That driver was left with multiple fractured bones in their left foot.

The wrong-way driver fled the scene, Bova said, but troopers and Pierce County sheriff’s deputies took him into custody and transported him to an area hospital to conduct a blood draw to test for intoxicants.

Two northbound lanes of I-5 were closed for about three hours because of the crash.

“We’re pretty lucky for this one,” Bova said. “A broken foot is pretty lucky for a wrong-way (crash).”

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

