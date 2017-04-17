Crime

April 17, 2017 10:06 AM

Cascade Mall shooting suspect dies in jail

By Andy Hobbs

ahobbs@theolympian.com

Suspected Cascade Mall shooter Arcan Cetin, 20, died Sunday while in custody at the Skagit County jail.

King 5 News reports that Cetin was found hanging in his cell at 9 p.m. Cetin was arrested in September after an intense manhunt. Cetin was accused of killing five people with a .22-caliber Ruger rifle at the Macy’s store inside the mall in Burlington.

Surveillance video of the crime shows a man believed to be Cetin running through the store with a rifle and randomly shooting victims. Kiro News reports that Cetin admitted to being the man in the video and to shooting all five victims.

The victims were Mount Vernon residents Sarai Lara, 16, and Shayla Martin, 52; Lake Stevens resident Chuck Eagan, 61; Arlington resident Belinda Galde, 64; and Beatrice Dotson, 95, of Kingsport, Tennessee, who was Galde’s mother. The Skagit Valley Herald has posted a statement from Eagan’s family in response to Cetin’s death.

More information will be reported when available.

