April 17, 2017 3:18 PM

Object at Thurston County school wasn’t a bomb, but deputies are on-site anyway

By Amelia Dickson

A device found Friday at Thurston County’s Pleasant Glade Elementary wasn’t a bomb, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

However, deputies were on-site at the North Thurston school Monday to provide students and parents with some peace of mind.

“Some of the students and parents were worried that there might be some danger, so we’re just there to help with that,” Sgt. Carla Carter said. “But there is no reason to believe that anyone is in danger.”

Students, teachers and staff were evacuated from the school, located just outside of Lacey, at about noon Friday after a man left a suspicious device at the front desk. He also indicated that there were additional explosives inside the school, Carter said.

The electronic device was not an explosive, but was destroyed at the scene. A sweep of the school at 1920 Abernathy Road NE yielded no other suspicious objects.

No arrests have been made.

