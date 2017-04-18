Crime

April 18, 2017 3:47 PM

Police search for Olympia credit union robber near Martin Way

By Amelia Dickson

Police are searching for a man who robbed an Olympia credit union on Tuesday afternoon.

A man entered Sound Credit Union on the 3600 block of Martin Way, near Lilly Road, at 3:12 p.m. and demanded money. He told bank employees that he had a gun, said Lt. Paul Lower of the Olympia Police Department.

The suspect fled on foot, and officers from the Olympia Police Department and other Thurston County law enforcement agencies were canvassing the area, including the nearby Chehalis Western Trail and other trails.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s who is between 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall. He wore a black baseball cap and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

