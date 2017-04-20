Crime

April 20, 2017 9:47 AM

Do you know this man? Sketch shows Pleasant Glade bomb threat suspect

By Amelia Dickson

Thurston County deputies are still searching for a man who threatened Pleasant Glade Elementary Friday, April 14.

The Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of the suspect Wednesday afternoon.

The agency has also sent evidence to be forensically tested, said Sgt. Carla Carter.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can be made anonymously.

A suspect entered the school Friday afternoon and left a suspicious object, prompting an evacuation and response from the state’s bomb squad. The device was destroyed at the scene, but ended up not being an explosive.

A sweep of the school at 1920 Abernathy Road NE yielded no other suspicious objects.

