Suspect identified in Pleasant Glade Elementary bomb threat

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Teofilo “Teo” Taufaasee, who is suspected of threatening to bomb Pleasant Glade Elementary last week.
Taufaasee is described as a 23-year-old Samoan man. He left what was believed to be an explosive device at the school, and a not indicating that other devices had been placed around the school, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives briefly thought Taufaasee may not be the suspect Friday when another man who looks very similar came forward and said he was involved. But after additional investigation, investigators are confident that Taufaasee is the suspect, Sgt. Carla Carter said.
Anyone with information about Taufaasee is asked to call Detective Jamie Gallagher at 360-786-5610, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 911.
The Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of the suspect Wednesday afternoon. The agency also has sent evidence to be forensically tested, Carter said.
A suspect entered the school April 14 and left a suspicious object, prompting an evacuation and response from the state’s bomb squad. The device was destroyed at the scene, but ended up not being an explosive.
A sweep of the school at 1920 Abernathy Road NE yielded no other suspicious objects.
