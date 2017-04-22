More women say they were watched by Shelton sleep creeper

Shelton Police and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office say more victims have come forward to report encounters with a man suspected of entering homes and watching women sleep.

All of the victims are women between 17 and 22, who live with other people, police say.

“They all work in the service industry and are very active on social media, especially Facebook,” stated a joint news release issued late Friday by Shelton Police and the Sheriff’s Office.

Early Thursday morning, a Shelton woman awoke to see an unknown man in her bedroom. When she alerted her boyfriend, who was sleeping next to her, the suspect fled. The woman called 911.

Police say she gave the same suspect description of an April 6 incident, in which another Shelton woman awoke to a man standing beside her, trying to take her sock off, according to police.

By late Friday, the victims in at least five more incidents that had gone unreported in the last several months came forward with information that is likely related to the recent cases, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, medium to thin build, with short, shaggy, dark hair. He most likely entered homes through unlocked doors in the early morning hours, police said.

Authorities are urging people to lock their doors, especially when they are home for the evening, and to always report intruders. They said people should be cautious with posts on social media as well.