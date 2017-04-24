Crime

April 24, 2017 4:07 PM

Deputies seek help in identifying woman’s remains

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

King County sheriff’s deputies are looking for help in identifying a woman whose remains were found last year off Interstate 90 near North Bend.

A hiker found the woman’s skeleton Nov. 25, 2016, and medical examiners determined the remains had been left there in the previous two to three years, Sgt. Cindi West wrote Monday afternoon in a news release.

The remains are of a biracial woman between 20 and 40 years of age who had been missing her left upper front tooth for some time. The woman could have identified as either white or black, West wrote.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or death is asked to contact the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 206-222-TIPS (8477).

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

