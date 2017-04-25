Suspect in school bomb threat turns self in, deputies say

The man Thurston County sheriff’s deputies believe threatened to bomb a North Thurston elementary school earlier this month turned himself in Tuesday night, according to a news release.
Teofilo Taufaasee, 23, entered Pleasant Glade Elementary School, 1920 Abernathy Road NE, on April 14 and placed an object that looked like a bomb, deputies said. He also is said to have left a note saying there were other explosive devices throughout the school.
Students and staff members were evacuated from the school.
The Washington State Patrol bomb squad came to the school to destroy the device, which was inert. No other suspicious objects were found in the school.
Thurston County sheriff’s deputies released a sketch of the suspect last week, then a mugshot of Taufaasee the next day.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments