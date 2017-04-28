Shelton home intruder took underwear and guns, police say

Shelton police arrested a 22-year-old Mason County resident after he allegedly entered the homes of several sleeping women.
The man was booked into the Mason County Jail on suspicion of burglary. Detectives are still investigating the case, identifying and contacting potential victims, according to a press release from the Shelton Police Department and Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
The Olympian doesn’t name suspects until they have appeared in court.
Two of the incidents occurred April 6 and 20 — however, the suspect reportedly entered homes over the course of several months, police report.
On April 6, on the 2300 block of Laurel Street, a woman awoke at 4:30 a.m. and found a man standing next to her, trying to take her sock off, according to the Shelton Police Department.
He left through an unlocked sliding glass door.
On April 20, a woman who lives on the 1200 block of Alder Street awoke at 4:20 a.m. She saw a man standing in the doorway of her bedroom, according to Shelton police.
He left through an unlocked back door.
Two victims contacted the Shelton Police Department early this week and said they had similar experiences several years ago, and said they knew who the intruder might be.
On April 27, a team from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Shelton Police Department served a search warrant at the suspect’s home. Investigators found several items from the women’s homes — including several undergarments and guns — that were likely taken while the victims were sleeping, according to police.
In almost all cases, the suspect was connected to the victims through work or social media. He reportedly told police that he entered at least one home after reading information a victim posted online.
The man entered some homes through unlocked doors. The Shelton Police Department urges all residents to lock their doors and windows.
Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact Shelton police Detective Calvin Moran at 360-432-5184.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
