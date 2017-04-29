Crime

April 29, 2017 1:30 PM

Lacey police investigate early morning stabbing

By Lisa Pemberton

Lacey police and Lacey Fire District 3 medics responded to a stabbing that was reported at 3:14 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Mary Lou Street Southeast, Lacey, according to a Thurston County dispatcher.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia with a lower abdominal wound, said Lacey Fire Battalion Chief Steve Crimmins.

“It was a serious wound, but I believe not life-threatening,” he said.

The case was referred to Olympia police after it was determined that the stabbing took place in the area around Frankie’s Bar and Grill, which is in the 3600 block of Pacific Avenue Southeast inside Olympia city limits, said Lacey Police Sgt. Matt Koehler.

“We talked to the guy initially, but once he told us where it occurred we referred it,” Koehler told The Olympian.

No other information was released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated if more details are released.

