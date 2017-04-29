Tumwater promotes from within to fill police chief opening

The Tumwater Police Department officially has a new chief: Tumwater native Jon Weiks.
Weiks has been acting as chief of the department since January, when longtime Chief John Stines retired. Prior to his promotion, Weiks had served as a commander since 2008.
“It is an honor to be able to lead the men and women of the Tumwater Police Department,” Weiks said. “I’m committed to the Tumwater community and engaging with the other parts of the city, our partners and the people of Tumwater to make it a safe place to live, work and visit.”
Weiks, a Tumwater High School graduate, has held nearly every job at the Tumwater Police Department, according to a press release from the city. He was named the department’s Officer of the Year twice.
“Jon Weiks has served his entire career focused on making Tumwater safer and making the Police Department highly professional,” Mayor Pete Kmet said. “He knows our community and has the technical skills and management experience to lead the department as a trusted guardian of our community.”
Weiks will manage a department of 33 commissioned officers.
