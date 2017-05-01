Report: School district employee spent more than $100,000 on district credit card

A secretary employed by the Lake Quinault School district allegedly used a district credit card to spend more than $100,000 on herself.
Citing a state Auditor’s Office report, The Daily World reports that the woman, previously employed by the district since 1977, had spent at least $118,871 and as much as $142,797 between August 2008 and January 2015.
She began her career with the district as a bus driver, then later moved into the accounts payable secretary role in 2005, then added payroll secretary to her duties in 2010. The secretary was placed on administrative leave in January 2015 and was fired a few weeks later.
In addition to the Auditor’s Office report, which pointed out several weaknesses in the district’s financial practices, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff also investigated the alleged fraud after the district filed a report.
As part of their investigation, the Sheriff’s Office searched her former residence and found the following items linked to the district credit card: A 60-inch flat screen TV, a French door style refrigerator, $10,600 in pet supplies, clothing, shoes and cosmetic services.
The district first became suspicious in December 2014 when a parent reported the credit card was denied when they tried to use it for a fundraising purchase.
It is now up to the Grays Harbor County Prosecutor whether to pursue charges.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments