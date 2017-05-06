Police: Male body found in downtown Centralia

A male’s body was found behind a business along South Tower Avenue in Centralia Friday morning, according to the Centralia Police Department.
The body, which has not been identified, was reported in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue at about 7:56 a.m., according to a press release.
It was found behind a business near the railroad tracks.
There were no signs of foul play apparent, according to the police department.
“The reporting party indicated the male wasn’t breathing,” according to the release. “When officers arrived on the scene, along with EMS units, it was determined the male was deceased.”
The remains have been turned over to the Lewis County Coroner’s Office for further examination. The identification of the male will be released by the Coroner’s Office.
