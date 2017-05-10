Even with a spiked tire, suspect takes pursuit onto I-5 near Lacey

Two people were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after leading the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Lacey Police and the Washington State Patrol in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle near Lacey.
According to Sgt. Carla Carter, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office:
The pursuit began at about 2:20 a.m. at 6th Ave. SE near the Nisqually River, when a Sheriff’s deputy spotted a Cadillac Escalade at a closed fishing access area. A man and a woman were inside the vehicle, which came back with stolen license plates.
As the deputy contacted the occupants, the man leaned over, started the SUV and told the woman to “get going.” The pursuit went out of the Nisqually Valley and onto westbound Martin Way East, where the vehicle was spiked by Lacey Police.
Even with a heavily damaged left front tire, the driver kept going and the pursuit went onto northbound Interstate 5. Near exit 111, the driver tried to cross the median onto the southbound lanes, but got stuck.
The driver, a 29-year-old Tacoma woman, surrendered in the median and was booked into Thurston County Jail. The passenger, a Tacoma man, jumped out and ran across the southbound lane and almost got hit by a truck. He was taken into custody by a state patrol trooper.
The license plates were reported stolen from Puyallup, the SUV was reported stolen from Federal Way and the driver had warrants for theft. Authorities found IDs that were reported stolen in a vehicle prowl in Federal Way, as well as some heroin, inside the vehicle.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments