Are your feet in photos taken by suspected sleep creeper?

The list of potential victims in Mason County’s home-intrusion case keeps growing, and now the Sheriff’s Office wants to know if a series of photos are of additional victims.

“We had quite a few and these were the ones that had distinguishing marks, Band-Aids, bedding,” Mason County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ryan Spurling said on Saturday. “Maybe somebody can identify them.”

Spurling estimated that detectives retrieved hundreds of photos from the phone of Chase Garner, 22.

“We’ve identified quite a few” victims, Spurling said.

Investigators suspect Garner made the photos while the victims slept.

Two of the incidents occurred April 6 and 20, but Garner is believed to have entered homes over several months, police report.

The original list of six victims has now grown to 10, Spurling said. “A lot more than we thought at first.”

He said news media and the community helped bring the series of crimes to light and identify Garner as the suspect.

“It takes a whole community sometimes to put all this together,” he said.

On April 27, a team from the Sheriff’s Office and the Shelton Police Department served a search warrant at Garner’s home.

Investigators found several items from the women’s homes – including several undergarments and guns – that were likely taken while the victims were sleeping, according to police.

In almost all cases, Garner was connected to the victims through work or social media. He reportedly told police that he entered at least one home after reading information a victim posted online.

The man entered some homes through unlocked doors.

If you believe you know the subject of one of these photos, the Sheriff’s Office asks you to call 360-427-9670, Ext. 327.