Thieves steal jewelry, firearms from Tumwater pawn shop

Tumwater police said early Monday morning a witness across the street from Tumwater Pawn Brokers, located in the 6000 block of Capitol Boulevard Southwest, called 911 after hearing a break-in and seeing a car flee the area.
Police said three thieves backed up a dark colored vehicle into the metal gates that guard the front doors.
They entered the building after breaking the windows in the doors.
The thieves were caught on surveillance with their faces covered and wearing gloves.
The suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and four firearms.
The thieves were inside for less than a minute then fled in the car southbound on Capitol, police said.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Tumwater Police Department.
