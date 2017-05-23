His rap sheet includes drugs, burglary and firearms felonies. Now he faces animal cruelty

The man accused of shooting a dog with an arrow at a Grays Harbor archery range appeared in court Monday.
Robert Ernest Wilson Jr., 50, of Aberdeen, pleaded not guilty to first-degree animal cruelty, and was held at Grays Harbor Jail on $50,000 bail, The Daily World reported. He has an “extensive criminal history” with prior drug, firearm and burglary convictions, according to the newspaper.
On May 14, Wilson was arrested and booked into Grays Harbor Jail after surveillance footage allegedly showed him shooting a dog with an arrow at the Grays Harbor Bowmen Club, according to Undersheriff David Pimentel.
“From the video, a white male (who) was later identified as a club member was seen shooting the dog from a distance of approximately 40 yards with a bow and arrow,” Pimentel said in a news release provided to The Olympian. “It should be noted he was the only person at the club at the time.”
The dog is named Dozer, according to Q13 News. He received veterinarian treatment and appears to be doing well after the arrow was removed, Pimentel said.
