Police ask for help in suspicious fire in Lacey

May 24, 2017 10:54 AM

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

A fire that destroyed two vehicles last weekend in Lacey has been ruled suspicious. And now it’s Crime Stoppers of South Sound’s Crime of the Week.

The fire was reported at 5:25 a.m. on Saturday at 1506 Draham Road NE.

“During the investigation evidence was found that the fire started in one of vehicles and spread to the second vehicle,” a Crime Stoppers news release stated.

Fire crews were on the same block 13 hours later for a house fire, which also is under investigation. The home was a total loss, and a man was treated for smoke inhalation and some minor burns.

Any information can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

