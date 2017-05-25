Scammers targeting seniors by telling them they’ve won the jackpot

A scammer claiming to be from the Washington State Gambling Commission is trying to bilk senior citizens out of money, the commission announced Thursday.
Multiple calls have been reported, according to the commission. Typically the caller identifies them self as being from the commission or the “Gaming Board” and tells the person they’ve won a large prize, usually worth millions of dollars. The caller then gives instructions to prepay taxes or a processing fee ($1,000-$8,000) so they can collect the prize.
The scammers seem to be targeting seniors, the commission said. The commission is investigating the scams and instructs people who receive similar calls to file a complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office. The commission does not regulate the lottery and does not call people when they win prizes.
Scammers claiming to be from #WSGC, telling citizens they've won a prize and need to pay taxes, etc. LEARN MORE: https://t.co/q7PKh662fc pic.twitter.com/ubDSLXuaVZ— WA Gambling Comm (@WAGambling) May 25, 2017
