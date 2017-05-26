Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Yelm

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the community that Level 3 sex offender Thomas V. Dewar, 36, has registered to live in the 16000 block of Suntree Court Southeast in Yelm.
On March 8, 1996, Dewar pleaded guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to one count of first-degree child molestation. He was sentenced to 72 weeks with the Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration. The conviction stems from Dewar, at 14, sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl he knew.
On Oct. 8, 1996, Dewar was found guilty in Thurston County Superior Court of one count of second-degree child molestation. He was sentenced to six years, three months in prison. The conviction stems from Dewar, at 20, sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl he knew.
Dewar is described as a white man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and 285 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have questions or concerns regarding Dewar or any other registered sex offender living in Thurston County, go to co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff and click on “Sex Offender Watch,” or call 360-754-2894.
