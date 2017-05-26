Sentencing date set for Thompson and Chaplin

The two Olympia men convicted of assaulting a police officer with skateboards will be sentenced on June 21.
The sentencing will take place more than a month after a Thurston County jury found Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin guilty of third-degree assault. The jury also found Chaplin, 23, guilty of fourth-degree assault for throwing a case of beer at a west Olympia supermarket employee.
Chaplin also pleaded guilty earlier this year to three counts of third-degree theft for stealing beer from the same supermarket. Thurston County Superior County Judge Erik Price dismissed a theft charge against Thompson, 25, partway through the trial.
Thompson and Chaplin’s sentences will be dependent on state guidelines — which take into account criminal history and convictions from the same case. Prosecutors and defense attorneys can make recommendations, but the sentence will be up to the judge, within those constraints.
The trial, which began March 19, covered a series of events between Thompson, Chaplin and Olympia police officer Ryan Donald on Cooper Point Road that occurred in the early hours of May 21, 2015.
Chaplin and Thompson were charged with assault following the attack on Donald, who was attempting to apprehend the brothers while responding to the report of thefts and an assault at the supermarket.
Chaplin and Thompson each were charged with two counts of second-degree assault. But the jury couldn’t reach verdicts on those charges, and instead found the men guilty of the lesser, third-degree assault charges instead. Thurston County Prosecutor Jon Tunheim could still re-file the second-degree assault charges.
Both men were shot during the altercation with Donald, who was cleared of wrongdoing by the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office and the Olympia Police Department.
