ATF offers reward, more details on smash-and-grabs at South Sound gun dealers

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of suspects responsible for any of the three smash-and-grab style burglaries at South Sound licensed firearms dealers between May 15 and 26.
The reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which is a trade association for the firearms industry.
A news release from the ATF provided the following details on the cases:
▪ AAA Loan & Gun Shop, 12831 Pacific Highway SW, Lakewood, was burglarized at about 1:33 a.m. on May 15. The building was rammed with a green Honda Accord that had been stolen in Lakewood. A witness reported seeing four suspects loading firearms into a different vehicle, possibly a white Honda Accord or Hyundai, and then fleeing the scene. Fourteen firearms were taken from the shop.
▪ Tumwater Pawnbrokers, 6021 Capitol Blvd. SE, Tumwater, was burglarized at about 3:40 a.m. on May 16. Three suspects rammed the front door of the pawnshop with a dark-colored Honda CRV. They took four rifles from a wall display and some jewelry from a glass case before fleeing in the CRV northbound on Capitol Boulevard.
▪ I-5 Guns & Ammo, 7914 Martin Way E., in Lacey’s Hawks Prairie area, was burglarized at about 2:40 a.m. Friday. Four suspects rammed a stolen vehicle into the front of the shop. Fifteen firearms were stolen. The suspects fled the scene in another vehicle, possibly a Honda. One of the burglars is believed to have dreadlocks.
Anyone with information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms or the burglaries can contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), ATFTips@atf.gov, or through a tips form at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
