Lacey man turns himself in for child sexual abuse

A 31-year-old Lacey man will likely be charged with seven counts of third-degree child rape, stemming from the alleged sexual abuse of three girls in Washington and Oklahoma.
Bob N. Covington turned himself in to the Lacey Police Department on Thursday, and reportedly admitted to the abuse. He appeared Friday before Thurston County Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese.
The judge set bail at $20,000 and found probable cause for the seven counts of third-degree child rape.
Deputy Prosecutor Christie Peters said that Covington has no prior criminal history.
Cabrera said Covington is in the Army, and has lived in Washington state for two years.
According to court documents, the alleged abuse of two of the girls occurred recently, while the alleged abuse of the third girl took place about 12 years ago. The girls were between the ages of 12 and 16.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
