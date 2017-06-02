Bob Covington (left) is suspected of raping three girls between the ages of 12 and 16. He appeared in court Friday with Public Defender Christian Cabrerra.
Bob Covington (left) is suspected of raping three girls between the ages of 12 and 16. He appeared in court Friday with Public Defender Christian Cabrerra. Amelia Dickson adickson@theolympian.com
Bob Covington (left) is suspected of raping three girls between the ages of 12 and 16. He appeared in court Friday with Public Defender Christian Cabrerra. Amelia Dickson adickson@theolympian.com

Crime

June 02, 2017 4:44 PM

Lacey man turns himself in for child sexual abuse

By Amelia Dickson

adickson@theolympian.com

A 31-year-old Lacey man will likely be charged with seven counts of third-degree child rape, stemming from the alleged sexual abuse of three girls in Washington and Oklahoma.

Bob N. Covington turned himself in to the Lacey Police Department on Thursday, and reportedly admitted to the abuse. He appeared Friday before Thurston County Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese.

The judge set bail at $20,000 and found probable cause for the seven counts of third-degree child rape.

Deputy Prosecutor Christie Peters said that Covington has no prior criminal history.

Cabrera said Covington is in the Army, and has lived in Washington state for two years.

According to court documents, the alleged abuse of two of the girls occurred recently, while the alleged abuse of the third girl took place about 12 years ago. The girls were between the ages of 12 and 16.

Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School

News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 3:05

News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School
Police, medics respond to Hawkins Middle School 0:16

Police, medics respond to Hawkins Middle School
Scene of Seattle police shooting 0:59

Scene of Seattle police shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos