June 05, 2017 4:50 PM

Hard to steal a car when you can't drive it. Hard to flee when there's a police dog.

Olympia police arrested a 52-year-old man early Monday morning after he allegedly threatened a man and stole his car outside of a 7-Eleven store.

However, Darryl E. Monday didn’t make it far. The victim reported that Monday couldn’t figure out how to drive the car and abandoned it.

Monday will likely be charged with second-degree robbery, and appeared Monday in Thurston County Superior Court.

Court documents give the following account:

Olympia police officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 3541 Martin Way at about 2 a.m Monday. A man reported that he had been sitting in his car in the parking lot, texting his girlfriend, when a man, later identified as Monday, walked up to the car, holding his right arm behind his back. The victim reported that Monday said, “I know you have money, give me all your money.”

The victim told Monday he didn’t have any money, so Monday demanded his car instead. The victim believed Monday was holding a gun behind his back, and that Monday would shoot him if he didn’t comply.

The victim climbed out of his car, and Monday climbed in. The victim reported that Monday couldn’t figure out how the car worked and drove it onto the sidewalk.

Monday reportedly put the car in park, climbed out and walked away. The victim climbed back into his car and waited for police.

Two officers arrived and located Monday. They reported that Monday balled up his fists and “postured” toward them. One of the officers took a police K9 out of his car. Monday moved toward the officers, and the officer deployed the K9.

The dog bit Monday and took him to the ground. The officers put him in handcuffs.

Police searched Monday but didn’t find a weapon. When the officers asked what happened, Monday reportedly said, “I robbed ‘em!” and “I fought with the cops and the dog bit me.”

