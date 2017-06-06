James Henry Christy recently registered as a transient/homeless sex offender in Shelton, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Crime

June 06, 2017 9:36 AM

‘Very high risk’ Level 3 sex offender registers in Mason County

By Lisa Pemberton

Mason County Sheriff’s Office posted a level 3 notification Monday regarding James Henry Christy.

Christy, 58, was recently released from custody and registered as a transient/homeless sex offender in Shelton.

According to the notification: Christy is classified as “very high risk” to potentially re-offend. He was most recently convicted of felony harassment. He previously pleaded guilty to felony indecent exposure in Kitsap County for exposing himself to a woman in the common area of an apartment complex in 2010.

Christy also pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent liberties with forcible compulsion in 1993. That conviction stems from when Christy was 38-years-old, and baby-sitting a friend of a relative’s children. While he was alone with the two girls, ages five and six, he began the sexual abuse by grooming the little girls through playing sexually oriented games. Eventually the sexual molestation escalated to rape. During the investigation of the offenses, Christy placed sole responsibility of the sexual assaults on the girls.

Christy is described as a white male, 6 feet, 188 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Christy has given his address as transient/homeless within Shelton.

