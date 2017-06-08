3 arrested after shooting spree, attempted ‘thrill killing,’ police say

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of shooting dozens of rounds from high-powered rifles and handguns at a family in Kent, then a home they believed was affiliated with a gang and even a couple delivering newspapers.
King County prosecutors describe the April 24 shooting in Kent as an attempted “thrill killing.”
Two suspects, a 17-year-old male and 23-year-old woman, apparently opened fire on a Kent family with an AK-47-style rifle bought that same day.
Seattle police report the suspects and another male suspect, 18, also fired 50 rounds at a home in the 3900 block of South Juneau Street on April 30, mistakenly believing a gang rival lived there. A teacher living in the home was uninjured.
Days later, the same suspects allegedly fired rounds at an oncoming vehicle in the 6800 block of Holly Park Drive South.
The three suspects then fired another 41 rounds from an AK-47 and AR-15 rifle at 3 a.m. the next morning at an elderly couple delivering newspapers from their vehicle near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South Charles Street, Seattle police said. The male victim was struck in the chest and shoulder and the female victim suffered injuries from broken glass.
Police linked the shootings through forensic analysis. The three suspects are facing multiple charges, including assault and weapons possession.
