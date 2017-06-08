Hit-and-run driver blows a .444 blood alcohol level after crash, deputies say

A drunken hit-and-run driver had a blood alcohol level five times the legal driving limit after a crash Wednesday evening in Frederickson, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded just before 8 p.m. to a crash at 200th Street East and Canyon Road East, where a man rear-ended a woman’s SUV and fled on foot, according to a department Facebook post.
According to the post:
Witnesses told deputies the man appeared to be intoxicated and dropped his wallet as he fled.
Deputies found the 46-year-old Spanaway man about a quarter-mile away, walking down the middle of 50th Avenue East. As the man walked, deputies watched him fall seven or eight times.
The man reeked of alcohol and had watery, bloodshot eyes, and deputies had to hold him up.
As deputies handcuffed him, the post stated, the man urinated on himself.
Deputies arrested the man for hit-and-run and driving under the influence, then took him to a sheriff’s precinct to interview him and test his breath for alcohol.
The man blew .445 and .444 in his two tests. The Sheriff Department’s equipment maxes out at .500 — any higher blood alcohol level displays as an error.
The man was immediately hospitalized because of his severe inebriation.
He has remained hospitalized to detoxify, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The woman was not injured in the crash.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments