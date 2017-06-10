A woman driving with a child led police on a chase that passed through Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Saturday morning, multiple sources confirmed.
Crime

June 10, 2017

Woman leads police on chase through JBLM. Child was in car.

By Craig Hill

The woman took her own car with her child inside during a domestic incident, said Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

The red Kia ran through the south gate of JBLM where military police joined the pursuit, said a JBLM spokeswoman. The vehicle exited the base through the Woodbrook gate and was apprehended off base.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

