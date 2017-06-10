Crime

June 10, 2017 1:26 PM

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Auburn

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

A man was killed Saturday afternoon after an officer-involved shooting in Auburn, according to police.

The shooting happened about 12:25 p.m. near 21st and D streets Southeast, spokesman Mark Caillier said.

According to an Auburn police news release:

Police were called to a report of an armed man trying to enter a home with people inside.

As officers arrived, the man ran away.

One officer saw the man at 21st and D streets, where he attempted to carjack someone.

The officer fired at the man, hitting him and killing him at the scene.

No victims were injured in the incident.

The investigation, conducted by the multi-agency Valley Investigations Team, is ongoing.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School

News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 3:05

News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School
Police, medics respond to Hawkins Middle School 0:16

Police, medics respond to Hawkins Middle School
Scene of Seattle police shooting 0:59

Scene of Seattle police shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos