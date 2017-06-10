Attempt to sell drugs to Centralia teens leads to arrest in rape case

A $10 sale of marijuana facilitated through a school-issued iPad at Centralia Middle School led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man who was also wanted on an arrest warrant in a 2015 rape case.
Edgar Ramirez-Dado was arrested on Monday after attempting to sell marijuana to two teens, ages 14 and 16, according to court documents.
The teens had communicated with Ramirez-Dado about the purchase through a messaging app on the iPad. Members of the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team knew the details of the arrangement and followed the teens to the Apex Market in Centralia, where they found Ramirez-Dado enter the passenger side of the vehicle. He was given $10 and had planned to give the marijuana to the teens, according to court documents.
Ramirez-Dado’s backpack had more than an ounce of marijuana, a digital scale and clean baggies, according to court documents.
He was arrested for the incident as well as another outstanding warrant, which related to a charge of second-degree rape filed in 2016.
According to court documents, Ramirez-Dado allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman on Dec. 13, 2015.
The woman had attended a party where she consumed a large amount of alcohol with her friend, according to court documents. She was introduced to Ramirez-Dado, who allegedly dragged her to one of the bedrooms by her arms. Two girls pulled her out of the room, but after a couple more shots of alcohol, the woman ended up in another room with Ramirez-Dado, where she was allegedly raped.
The alleged victim remembers telling him no, but was too weak and drunk to physically push him away from her on two occasions, according to court documents. Afterward, Ramirez-Dado told the woman to stay in the room for a few minutes so no one would know they had been together, according to court documents.
A deputy received a sexual assault report from Providence St. Peter Hospital on Jan. 5, 2016.
Ramirez-Dado faces a class A felony for the second-degree rape charge. He also faces two class C felony charges — one for involving a minor in drug dealing and the other for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Superior Court Judge Andrew Toynbee granted Lewis County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Brad Meagher’s bail request in the amount of $100,000 and $50,000 for the two cases on Tuesday.
“I find this a violent offense and on the rape charge that amount is necessary to protect the public and prevent the interference with the administration of justice,” Toynbee said.
A sexual assault protection order was also issued.
Ramirez-Dado was appointed Don Blair as his counsel. His next court appearance will be on June 15.
Comments