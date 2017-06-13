Seattle college locked down while deputies chase suspected shooter

South Seattle Community College was locked down Tuesday morning as King County Sheriff’s deputies chased a person suspecting of firing a gun, according to a sheriff’s office statement.
According to a statement, the deputy in White Center had the windows rolled down on his patrol car when he head gunshots. When the deputy observed a suspicious vehicle, he pulled up behind it the vehicle took off. In less than a minute, the suspect crashed then ran off. A K-9 unit found the suspect four blocks from the accident with bullets in his possession.
Nearby South Seattle Community College was locked down but has since reopened.
Medics treated the suspect at the scene. The suspect was booked into jail. Nobody else was injured during the pursuit.
