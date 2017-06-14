Police need help finding a man who tried to lure a Thurston County girl

Police are searching for a man who reported tried to lure a 9-year-old girl from an intersection south of the Olympia Regional Airport on Sunday evening.
The girl reported that she had been out with her family in the area, near the Tumwater-Thurston County border, and decided to ride her bike ahead of the rest of the group. A green sedan stopped and the driver ordered the girl into the vehicle, near the intersection of 88th Avenue Southwest and Armstrong Street Southwest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The girl rode away from the sedan, which followed her until she pulled into her home’s driveway.
Tumwater police and Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at about 8:30 p.m.
The suspect is described as a white man in his late teens or early 20s, with reddish-orange hair and an earring in his left ear. The girl reported that the man had a “high-pitched voice.”
The vehicle was described as a bright green, older mid-sized car with two large scratches on the passenger side of the hood, near the fender. The car reportedly had damage to the passenger side front bumper and a scratch on the grill near the driver’s side headlight. There is a a star sticker on the bottom of the back window on the passenger side. The girl was unsure if the vehicle had two or four doors.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurston County Detective Alan Clark at 360-786-5527 or detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
