Shelton man dies in apparent suicide near yacht club

Shelton police are investigating the possible suicide of a man found Thursday morning near the Shelton Yacht Club.
Officers responded to the yacht club, located on the 600 block of East Pine Street, at about 8:45 a.m. A 911 caller reported that a man appeared to have a gunshot wound to his head, and that a firearm was nearby.
The 68-year-old Shelton man was found near the water’s edge, in the parking lot, according to the Shelton Police Department. Initial evidence indicates that the man took his own life.
However, the Mason County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Shelton Police Department at 360-426-4441, referencing case number 17-S04525.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
