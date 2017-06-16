They’re accused of stealing a cell phone. Forgetting to hang up led to their arrest.

Officers arrested three suspected robbers Wednesday thanks to the victim’s cell phone, video surveillance, and some “good, old-fashioned police work,” the Olympia Police Department reports.
The three men — Abdirashid H. Abdulahi, 20; Quinton J. Taylor, 19; and Traves A. Neal, 20 — were all arrested more than three weeks after a robbery was reported at Percival Landing, in Olympia. They were all booked into the Thurston County jail.
The incident began at about midnight on May 22, when a man left his boat to go take a shower, said Lt. Paul Lower. He stopped at a nearby park bench to talk on the phone with a friend.
The man laughed just as another man walked by. The victim reported that the passing man took offense to the laughter.
The man left, then came back with two friends, Lower said. They surrounded the victim, who was still sitting on the bench, talking on the phone. One of the men stood in front of the victim and ordered him to hand over his money and possessions.
The victim refused. One of the men pulled out a gun, Lower said.
The man held the gun to the victim’s head and again demanded his possessions. This time, the victim complied.
But, he didn’t hang up the phone before handing it over.
Lower reported that the victim’s friend could hear everything the suspects were saying as they walked away, climbed into a car, then drove off. He eventually hung up and called 911.
The victim was able to give a description of the suspects and their car — as was a witness to the incident, Lower said. Footage from a nearby surveillance camera showed the incident.
Detectives on the case described the suspects and car to patrol officers, and one of the officers reported pulling over a car and suspect matching the descriptions.
Based on that information, witness descriptions, and the information overheard on the phone call, detectives were able to obtain search warrants for two locations, Lower said. At one of the locations, they found a gun believed to have been used in the robbery.
Police arrested the three suspects.
“It was very frightening crime, and we were able to put together some good, old-fashioned police work,” Lower said.
The three men appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on Thursday afternoon, and Commissioner Nathan Kortokrax found probable cause to charge Abdulahi, Taylor and Neal with first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
