Did state release hatchet killer too early?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:32 Fateful phone call left mother in disbelief Pause 0:14 Alleged killer walks into court 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 0:16 Police, medics respond to Hawkins Middle School 0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting 0:04 Suspect in bomb threat at local elementary school 0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell 0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia 0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package 2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kim Meline is suing the state and Western State Hospital for releasing her son Jonathan from involuntary commitment before he murdered his father in October, 2012. She describes her shock when she first received a phone call from the hospital that her son, who suffered from acute paranoid schizophrenia, was due to be released in January 2012. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Kim Meline is suing the state and Western State Hospital for releasing her son Jonathan from involuntary commitment before he murdered his father in October, 2012. She describes her shock when she first received a phone call from the hospital that her son, who suffered from acute paranoid schizophrenia, was due to be released in January 2012. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com