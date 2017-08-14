Police searching for suspects who injured father and son during Tumwater home invasion

A 53-year-old man and his 23-year-old son were injured early Monday during a home invasion in the 1500 block of Old Israel Road Southwest in Tumwater.
The incident took place at about 4:30 a.m. in an attached garage where the men live, said Tumwater Police Sgt. Jen Kolb.
They were assaulted by two men who entered the home and asked for money, Kolb said.
The son was knocked unconscious with a blunt object, and the father sustained a skull fracture, Kolb said.
“The homeowner heard the commotion and got up to check on the noise,” Kolb said. “She observed the two suspects in the garage, and one was holding what she believed was a long gun and the other was holding a blunt object. She armed herself with a blunt object and the suspects fled the residence, last seen running northbound.”
The men were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
“Money is believed to be a motivating factor for this incident,” Kolb said.
The suspects are described as white men who wore dark clothing. One of the men wore a green hat. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tumwater Police Department via Thurston County dispatch’s non-emergency line at 360-704-2740 or Crime Stoppers of South Sound at 800-222-TIPS.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
