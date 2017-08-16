1 escaped inmate from WA fire crew found; 2nd inmate still on run

An inmate who escaped while fighting a Washington wildfire was arrested in Portland early Wednesday, but a second escaped inmate is still on the run.
The state Department of Corrections alerted law enforcement and the public Tuesday morning that Tyray Munter, 30, and Maksim Petrovskiy, 22, slipped out of their bunks about 2:35 a.m. A search was immediately launched.
Both men were spotted in Portland later that day and Munter was arrested at a convenience store early Wednesday after someone recognized him.
One down thanks to @ppbeast! - one to go Searching for Maksim Petrovskiy: 22 years old, 6 ft, 178 lbs. Last seen in #Portland area. Call 911 pic.twitter.com/3a5feT744u— Washington DOC (@WACorrections) August 16, 2017
Petrovskiy has not been found. Police urged citizens not to approach him and to call 911 if they see him.
Petrovskiy was convicted of taking a motor vehicle without permission and possession of a stolen vehicle in Snohomish County and sentenced to two years and seven months in prison. He has been in custody since April 18 and was set to be released in December 2018.
Munter was convicted of second-degree assault and second-degree theft in Snohomish County and sentenced to six years in prison. He’s been in custody since June 28, 2016, and was set to be released in May 2020.
Both inmates were serving their time at Olympic Corrections Center near Forks. They were assigned to a fire crew working in Goldendale, about 70 miles south of Yakima.
