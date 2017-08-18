Olympia man is accused of raping one woman, but police are searching for more victims

A 51-year-old Olympia man is accused of raping a 24-year-old woman five days after she gave birth.
The victim told police she believes Steven L. Rancour drugged and raped her in June. She pieced the incident together after talking to other women who also believed they had been raped by Rancour, according to court documents.
The Olympia Police Department is still investigating Rancour to find out if there are other victims, said spokeswoman Laura Wohl.
Rancour appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on Friday, and Commissioner Nathan Kortokrax found probable cause for a second-degree rape charge. He set bail at $150,000.
Rancour has at least one prior rape conviction, stemming from a 1992 case, according to court documents.
The victim told police that she went to Rancour’s home in early June, five days after she gave birth to her child. She said she and Rancour hadn’t previously had a sexual relationship, according to court documents.
She reported that Rancour offered her iced tea, and she drank about 8 ounces. She felt dizzy and nauseated, and has no memory of what happened after that.
She said she woke up on Rancour’s couch and checked her phone. She said she was likely unconscious for about two hours because her husband had been calling her every five minutes during that time period. She had some pain, but said she believed it was due to giving birth recently, according to court documents.
After speaking to other women and learning that they had similar experiences with Rancour, she told police she devised a plan to check his phone. She said she found pornographic photos of herself on the phone and on Rancour’s Google account.
Police later found the same photos, according to court documents.
The victim told police that she did not consent to the sexual contact.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
