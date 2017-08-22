Police responded to a string of burglaries at marijuana dispensaries across Thurston County over the weekend.
Police responded to a string of burglaries at marijuana dispensaries across Thurston County over the weekend. Staff file Wichita Eagle
Police responded to a string of burglaries at marijuana dispensaries across Thurston County over the weekend. Staff file Wichita Eagle

Crime

Crime of the Week: Pot shop break-ins across Thurston County

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

August 22, 2017 2:05 PM

Police responded to a string of burglaries at marijuana dispensaries across Thurston County over the weekend, and now Crime Stoppers of South Sound is asking for help in finding who did it.

Police say the businesses were broken into late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. They included T Brothers 502 on Ruddell Road Southeast in Lacey, Northwest Collective on Kimmie Street Southwest outside Tumwater, and Dank’s Wonder Emporium on Martin Way East outside Lacey.

At one store, two suspects in dark clothing with hoods and full face masks were caught on video. Police say they broke windows and door glass at the businesses to gain entry.

Smokin Js, an alternative pipe and tobacco store that does not sell marijuana, also was hit. Owner Jay Fratt said this is the fourth time this year his store on Pacific Avenue in Olympia has been broken into. He estimated the cost of damages and stolen merchandise this time was about $1,500.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers will pay as much as $1,000 for tips that lead to arrests. Tips can be made anonymously.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park

July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park 1:38

July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park
Lacey shooting leaves 2 women dead 0:50

Lacey shooting leaves 2 women dead
Sentencing of Bryson Chaplin, Andre Thompson 2:24

Sentencing of Bryson Chaplin, Andre Thompson

View More Video