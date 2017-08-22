Crime of the Week: Pot shop break-ins across Thurston County

Police responded to a string of burglaries at marijuana dispensaries across Thurston County over the weekend, and now Crime Stoppers of South Sound is asking for help in finding who did it.
Police say the businesses were broken into late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. They included T Brothers 502 on Ruddell Road Southeast in Lacey, Northwest Collective on Kimmie Street Southwest outside Tumwater, and Dank’s Wonder Emporium on Martin Way East outside Lacey.
At one store, two suspects in dark clothing with hoods and full face masks were caught on video. Police say they broke windows and door glass at the businesses to gain entry.
Smokin Js, an alternative pipe and tobacco store that does not sell marijuana, also was hit. Owner Jay Fratt said this is the fourth time this year his store on Pacific Avenue in Olympia has been broken into. He estimated the cost of damages and stolen merchandise this time was about $1,500.
Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers will pay as much as $1,000 for tips that lead to arrests. Tips can be made anonymously.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments