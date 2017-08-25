Memorial for teen missing from Olympia church

The memorial bench for Austin German Ellison didn’t have his name on it, or information about when he died. His mom, Donna German, said that was intentional.
“I wanted everybody to enjoy it, not make it just for him,” German said of the bench outside Hidden Creek Community Church in Olympia. “You wouldn’t know unless you went to church there.”
German, who lives in Tumwater, said the bench went missing on Monday night. Now she is trying to get the word out and hoping someone knows what happened.
Ellison, 18, died in November 2011. He had graduated from Black Hills High School that year and was working a temporary construction job in Chehalis when he fell through a roof.
The memorial bench was installed at the church in May 2012, next to a tree planted in Ellison’s honor. Both were on church property near the edge of Decatur Woods Park. The bench was inscribed: “I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new / I thought about you yesterday and days before that too...”
German posted photos on Facebook, reported the bench stolen to police, even put a note at the church asking for the bench to be returned, no questions asked. But she isn’t optimistic it will be returned.
“I’m not holding my breath for that,” she said.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
