Shelton home searched in Washington state child porn probe

SHELTON (AP) – Investigators have searched a second Washington property owned by three brothers charged with child pornography offenses.
KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2vzaj1T) investigators visited the property in Mason County on Saturday.
Court documents say authorities in a search of another property in Seattle earlier this week found child exploitation images, children’s clothing and toys.
The three brothers are 82-year-old Charles Emery, 80-year-old Thomas Emery and 70-year-old Edwin Emery of Seattle.
They were arrested Monday and charged with possession of child pornography.
Records indicate the home belonged to Donald Emery, the oldest of the Emery brothers. He died last year.
It was not immediately clear whether the brothers who were arrested have lawyers.
