Police search for downtown Olympia rape suspect

Olympia police and asking for help identifying a man who raped a 27-year-old woman early Saturday morning, in downtown Olympia.
The woman left a nightclub at about 1:30 a.m. and couldn’t find her car, said Lt. Paul Lower. She asked a man for help.
She didn’t know the man.
The woman reported that the man pulled her into a doorway and sexually assaulted her, Lower said. She was able to run away and ask someone else for help.
The woman eventually found her car, and a friend was waiting for her at the vehicle. The woman called 911 and reported the incident, which police believe occurred on the 500 block of Franklin Street Southeast.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments