Police in Olympia searching for sexual assault suspect

By Abby Spegman

October 18, 2017 11:27 AM

Police in Olympia are searching for a suspect in a sexual assault reported Wednesday morning in a wooded area near Cooper Point Road Northwest.

Olympia Police Lt. Sam Costello said police believe the suspect left the area and there was no immediate threat to the general public.

At about 8 a.m., Capital High School was briefly put on “lock out” mode, where exterior doors are locked but activities continue as normal inside the building, while police searched the area.

Costello said no students were involved in the sexual assault.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

