David L. Cawthorn.
David L. Cawthorn. Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy
David L. Cawthorn. Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy

Crime

Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Thurston County

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

October 20, 2017 06:00 AM

David L. Cawthorn, 25, who was convicted for sexually assaulting two males (8 and 10 years old) when he was 21, has registered to live in Olympia, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Cawthorn pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court on Sept. 14, 2015 to one count of indecent liberties without forcible compulsion, and one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. He was sentenced to 20 months confinement.

Cawthorn has registered with the Sheriff’s Office as a Level 3 sex offender, and will live on the 7200 block of Prairie Ridge Drive Northeast in Olympia. He is described as a 5-foot-6, 130-pound white male with black hair and blue eyes.

Questions regarding any registered sex offender in Thurston County can be directed to detectives at 360-754-2894, or to the Sheriff’s Office website (click on “Sex Offender Watch”).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

    Frank William Pawul makes his initial appearance in Pierce County Superior Court. Pawul is the suspected shooter in the murder of sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney.

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 1:08

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance
Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 3:03

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing
Bait Package stolen off porch 1:04

Bait Package stolen off porch

View More Video