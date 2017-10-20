Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Thurston County

David L. Cawthorn, 25, who was convicted for sexually assaulting two males (8 and 10 years old) when he was 21, has registered to live in Olympia, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Cawthorn pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court on Sept. 14, 2015 to one count of indecent liberties without forcible compulsion, and one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. He was sentenced to 20 months confinement.
Cawthorn has registered with the Sheriff’s Office as a Level 3 sex offender, and will live on the 7200 block of Prairie Ridge Drive Northeast in Olympia. He is described as a 5-foot-6, 130-pound white male with black hair and blue eyes.
Questions regarding any registered sex offender in Thurston County can be directed to detectives at 360-754-2894, or to the Sheriff’s Office website (click on “Sex Offender Watch”).
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
