Suspect could face life in prison, if convicted of murdering Yelm man

Tony A. Bolton, 52, is scheduled to stand trial Monday for the 2015 stabbing death of Ross E. Yardley of Yelm.
Bolton is charged with second-degree murder, and has been held in the Thurston County jail since his Sept. 16, 2015 arrest. Bail was set at $1 million.
If a jury finds Bolton guilty, he could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release. According to court documents, Bolton was convicted in 1981 of first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, and convicted in 1985 of first-degree extortion.
Both crimes occurred in King County, and are designated by state law as among the most serious offenses, or strike offenses. A person convicted of three such offenses in Washington is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.
There is some question, however, about whether Bolton’s 1981 offense would count as a strike offense, given that he was a minor, according to court documents.
“The state is aware that the defense may challenge the strike nature of the 1981 conviction as the defendant would have been a minor at the time of the offense, however it is the state’s believe that the conviction is a qualifying adult offense,” wrote Deputy Prosecutor Heather Stone in a July 7 court document.
The decision would be made following the trial, if Bolton is found guilty.
At a 2015 hearing, Deputy Prosecutor Mark Thompson noted that Bolton has 20 felony convictions since 1981.
About 5 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2015, Thurston County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 19800 block of 161st Way Southeast, near Yelm. Yardley was found unresponsive and lying face down on the porch. Medics on the scene confirmed that he was dead, according to court documents.
A woman identified as Yardley’s girlfriend told deputies that Yardley knew Bolton from prison and had allowed Bolton to stay in a trailer on the property. Bolton had been living on the property for six to seven weeks, according to court documents.
The stabbing may have taken place during an argument between Yardley and Bolton over missing personal items, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bolton was arrested at the scene. While he was being transported to jail, Bolton was talking out loud to himself, saying things like “today was a good day” and “they took $300 of mine and it caused problems,” according to court documents.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
