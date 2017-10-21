Argument leads to shooting at Halloween party in Yelm, police say

Police in Yelm are investigating a reported shooting Friday night at a Halloween party on Jefferson Avenue Northeast.
Officers responded to a home on the 200 block of Jefferson Avenue Northeast at about 11 p.m. Witnesses told them the suspect and victim were arguing outside the home when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the leg, according to Sgt. Rob Carlson.
The suspect got into a vehicle and started to leave. The suspect then shot again in the direction of the home.
As of Saturday morning, police had not identified the suspect or the victim, Carlson said.
Traffic on First Avenue near Jefferson Avenue Northeast was briefly closed Friday night into Saturday morning as police searched the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Yelm Police Department at 360-458-5701.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments