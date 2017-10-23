Bomb squad evacuates part of Capitol after woman abandons luggage at governor’s office

Bomb squad officers from the Washington State Patrol and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Capitol Campus just after 12:30 p.m. Monday to assess an abandoned piece of luggage, officials say.
WSP spokesman Kyle Moore said a woman entered Gov. Jay Inslee’s office early Monday afternoon, dropped off a piece of luggage she said was intended for the governor, and ran out of the building.
She then dropped off what is believed to be a desktop computer tower at the Temple of Justice before attempting to leave the campus, Moore said.
The suspect got in her Mercedes and was stopped by officials within about 100 feet while trying to exit the area, Moore said. She has been detained, and was being questioned by investigators Monday afternoon.
The governor’s office was evacuated as a precaution, but the Temple of Justice was not, as the desktop tower was carried outside and left on the curb. Bomb squad officials have taken that device for testing.
According to Associated Press reporter Rachel La Corte, the governor’s office reopened just before 2:30 p.m., and dried foods were discovered in the luggage.
