Man killed in Tacoma shooting identified

Pierce County medical examiners identified the man killed Sunday morning in a Tacoma shooting as a 22-year-old Joint Base Lewis-McChord resident.

Daquan Foster died Sunday morning after a shooting on the 8400 block of South Hosmer Street. Tacoma police responded to a report of shots fired at 1:40 a.m., department spokesman Loretta Cool said. When they arrived at a parking lot, they found Foster and a female, also in her 20s, with gunshot wounds, Cool said.

Both were transported to Tacoma General Hospital, where the man was declared dead. The woman had minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident. No additional information was available Monday, Cool said.