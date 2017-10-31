Olympia man pleads guilty in child molestation, rape case

An Olympia man could face life in prison after pleading guilty to charges of rape and child molestation in a Mason County courthouse Monday.
Curtis John Kirton, 63, was charged with two counts of first-degree rape of a child, two counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of first-degree incest, according to the Mason County Superior Court clerk’s office.
Kirton is scheduled to be sentenced Dec 12.
iFIBER ONE Newsradio reports the charges stem from incidents involving a family member between the ages of 6 and 10 at a home in Shelton. Kirton could face life in prison without parole given his criminal record, the station reports.
Kirton is a Level 2 sex offender registered as living in Olympia. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, in 1991 he was convicted of second-degree child molestation after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a girl between the ages of 12 and 13.
